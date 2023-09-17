Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,170

Relx (LON:RELFree Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($38.79) to GBX 3,170 ($39.67) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REL has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Relx to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.67) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,770 ($34.66) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,638 ($33.01).

Relx Stock Up 0.8 %

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,800 ($35.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,124 ($26.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,814 ($35.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,583 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,572.50. The firm has a market cap of £52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,076.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,153.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relx

In other Relx news, insider Alistair R. Cox purchased 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,604 ($32.59) per share, for a total transaction of £24,738 ($30,957.33). 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

