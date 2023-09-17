Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Acquired by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Rekor Systems worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 11,410.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 62,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 50,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $3.35 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 282.34%. Research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REKR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rekor Systems from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Rekor Systems from $2.50 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rekor Systems

In other Rekor Systems news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 1,918,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $2,512,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,007,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,944.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 1,918,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,512,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,007,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,944.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,135,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,505.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,953,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

