RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.2 %
RBCP opened at $114.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.78. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $123.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.