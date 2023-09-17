RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.2 %

RBCP opened at $114.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.78. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $123.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $227,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

