Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Range Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE RRC opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in Range Resources by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 383,611 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Range Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 217,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

