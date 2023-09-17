Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. 1,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -11.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

