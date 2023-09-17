Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. 1,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -11.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

