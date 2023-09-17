Quent Capital LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

