Quent Capital LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.06.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

