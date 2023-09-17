QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Increased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.14. 12,247,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.