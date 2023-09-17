Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $885,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Netflix by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $396.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.