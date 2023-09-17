ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55. 171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Smart Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Smart Materials ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 20.39% of ProShares Smart Materials ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

