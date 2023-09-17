Prologis’ (PLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.65.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

Prologis stock opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

