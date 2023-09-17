Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in August

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.3 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $11.46 on Friday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

