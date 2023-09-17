PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.57. The company has a market capitalization of $247.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

