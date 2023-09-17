Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 525 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $64.21. 21,843,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

