Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 39 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $342.54. 3,063,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

