Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $807,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $216.05. 476,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.17 and a 200 day moving average of $213.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.