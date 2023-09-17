Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.36 and its 200 day moving average is $191.91. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.55 and a one year high of $247.78.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

