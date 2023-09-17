Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 12,457 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.71. The company has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

