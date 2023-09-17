Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,436 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

