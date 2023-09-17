Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.12.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.97 on Wednesday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Paychex by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

