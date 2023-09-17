Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 382,600 shares traded.

Nuvectra Trading Down 25.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

