NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,400 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. NMI has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 160.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

