NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.0 %

NIKE stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.