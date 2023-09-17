NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Cut by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $96.26. 10,467,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

