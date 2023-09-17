MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLTX. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.80.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 800,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at $246,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

