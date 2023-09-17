Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $113.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,998. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

