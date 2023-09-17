Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.46. The company had a trading volume of 636,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,487. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.09.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

