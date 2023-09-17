Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $204,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,351 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,045 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Applied Materials by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.4 %

AMAT stock traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,654,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.41.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

