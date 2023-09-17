Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,488,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

