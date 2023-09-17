Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $245.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

