Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.27 and a 200-day moving average of $286.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.