McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.06.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.