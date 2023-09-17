Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,205 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $551.21 and its 200 day moving average is $519.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

