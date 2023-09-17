Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

