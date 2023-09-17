Mangoceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Mangoceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 18th. Mangoceuticals had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:MGRX opened at $0.99 on Friday. Mangoceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mangoceuticals stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGRX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.16% of Mangoceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Mangoceuticals, Inc focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

