LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $65.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVNGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $57.80 on Friday. LivaNova has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

