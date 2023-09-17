Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LW. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

