Kinovo (LON:KINO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.69). Approximately 29,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 169,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.71).

Several research firms have commented on KINO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinovo from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 62 ($0.78) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kinovo from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 62 ($0.78) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £34.53 million, a P/E ratio of 916.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

