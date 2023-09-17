Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI) Trading Down 0%

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.51. 1,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $840,624.00, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 42.35% of Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF

The Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (RESI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of residential and apartment real estate companies from developed countries. RESI was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.

