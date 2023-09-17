Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in AutoZone by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in AutoZone by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,714.42.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,529.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,505.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2,509.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

