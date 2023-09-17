Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,495,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

