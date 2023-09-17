Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,071 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,568,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $113.79 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

