Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $514,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CGI by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in CGI by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in CGI by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

