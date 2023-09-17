Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 126.67 ($1.59).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JUST shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 125 ($1.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.75) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 75.30 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £783.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,765.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.45 ($1.21).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

