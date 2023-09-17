JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.00.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Renee Lentini sold 148,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $2,602,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,843 shares in the company, valued at $400,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,353,068 shares of company stock valued at $22,414,102. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $62,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

