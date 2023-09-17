JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 1,210

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,190 ($14.89) to GBX 1,210 ($15.14) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.01) to GBX 900 ($11.26) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 1,030 ($12.89) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,060.00.

Pearson stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pearson by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

