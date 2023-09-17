JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 740

Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.63) to GBX 740 ($9.26) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Informa in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 820 ($10.26) price target for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.07) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Investec cut Informa to a hold rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.70) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 720 ($9.01) to GBX 850 ($10.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 761.25 ($9.53).

Informa Stock Performance

Informa Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 760 ($9.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 737.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 711.57. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 500.20 ($6.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 788.40 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,200.00%.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

