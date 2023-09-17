Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 147,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. 11,145,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,953. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

