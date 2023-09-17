iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Trimmed by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVE traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.17. The company had a trading volume of 478,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,601. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.28.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.