iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 12.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $35,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $244.71. 953,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,829. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.43. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.